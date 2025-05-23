Pakistan rejects provocative remarks by Indian PM Narendra Modi

Pakistan has categorically rejected the baseless, provocative, and irresponsible allegations made by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent public address in Rajasthan.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Friday, said the remarks, replete with distortions, misrepresentations, and inflammatory rhetoric, are clearly aimed at stoking regional tensions for narrow political gains.

It said such statements not only reflect a deliberate attempt to mislead the public but also violate the norms of responsible statecraft.

Resorting to threats and boasting about military action against a sovereign nation is a grave breach of the United Nations Charter and established principles of international law. This dangerous approach undermines regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Office said Pakistan remains a consistent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism.

Read more: Pakistan’s economy will have to pay for every attack: Modi

Any insinuation seeking to associate Pakistan with acts of terrorism is factually incorrect and patently misleading. It is a tactic often employed to divert attention from India’s own internal challenges, particularly its repressive policies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement said India’s attempts to mask its serious human rights violations in IIOJK by scapegoating Pakistan are well-documented and increasingly recognized by the international community. The plight of the Kashmiri people and their just struggle for self-determination cannot be obscured by aggressive rhetoric and political deflection.

The Foreign Office urged the Indian leadership to exercise responsibility and restraint. Escalatory statements and belligerent posturing serve no purpose other than exacerbating tensions.

Rather than resorting to fictitious narratives and warmongering for electoral mileage, India should demonstrate maturity by resolving outstanding disputes through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy.

It further stated Pakistan remains firmly committed to peaceful coexistence, regional stability, and constructive engagement. However, our desire for peace should not be misconstrued as weakness.

The people of Pakistan and its armed forces are fully prepared and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It said any misadventure or aggression will be met with a resolute and proportionate response. Pakistan has demonstrated its resolve in the past and will do so again, if required.

The Foreign Office urged the international community to take serious note of India’s aggressive posture and hate-driven narratives that threaten regional peace.

It is imperative to discourage such rhetoric and actions to preserve stability in South Asia. Glorification of conflict benefits no one, and the path to lasting peace lies in dialogue, mutual respect, and adherence to international law.

PAK-INDIA CONFLICT