Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen from Malir Jail

KARACHI: Pakistan on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen from Malir Jail in Karachi, quoting an official, ARY News reported.

These fishermen, arrested for illegally fishing in Pakistani waters, being released from jail after they completed their convictions.

Jail official Arshad Shah has said that these fishermen of India were awarded four year jail term and they have completed their sentences. “Indian authorities have confirmed about the Indian nationality of these fishermen,” the jail official further said.

“All legal formalities have been completed for their release from jail. They are being released immediately from prison as a goodwill gesture,” the jail superintendent said.

The fishermen will be taken to Lahore via train where they will be handed over to Indian authorities at Wagah Border crossing.

Edhi Trust will bear all travel expenses of these Indian prisoners from Karachi to Lahore.

“There are 588 Indian prisoners in Malir Jail serving various jail terms,” he added.

