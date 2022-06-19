Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen on humanitarian basis

Karachi: Pakistan on Sunday released 20 Indian fishermen detained in the Malir Jail in Karachi. The fishers are being transferred to Wagha border Lahore to be handed over to India, ARY News reported.

There are still over 500 Indian prisoners in the Malir jail in Karachi.

According to details, Pakistan has released 20 Indian national fishers and handed them over to India. There were four Muslims among the 20 fishers released. The fishers will be handed over to Indian officials at the Wagha border in Lahore.

Pakistan has a higher rate of freeing Indian prisoners than the Indian rate of freeing Pakistan prisoners.

Earlier in April 2019, Pakistan released 360 Indian prisoners as the nuclear-armed neighbour scaled back from a confrontation that prompted world powers to urge restraint.

In August 2018, Pakistan released 30 Indian prisoners including 27 fishermen as a humanitarian gesture to mark Independence Day on 14 August 2018.

While in April 2018, Pakistan released 60 Indian prisoners as a goodwill gesture.

