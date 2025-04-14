Pakistan’s remittances cross record $4bln mark in March 2025: SBP

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday said Pakistan received a record $4.1 billion in workers’ remittances in March 2025, a significant boost to the country’s external account.

According to the remittances data released by SBP for the month of March 2025, for the first time ever, Pakistan received over $4 billion threshold.

Remittances for March 2025 amounted to $4.1 billion, marking a significant milestone. Compared to March of the previous fiscal year, remittances have surged by 37.3 percent, while on a month-on-month basis, remittances rose by 29.8 percent compared to February 2025.

During the first nine months of the current fiscal year (July to March), remittances have increased by 33.2 percent, reaching a total of $28 billion.

In comparison, remittances stood at $21 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The SBP further reported that the highest inflows came from Saudi Arabia, amounting to $987.3 million, followed by the UAE with $842.1 million, the United Kingdom with $683.9 million, and the United States with $419.5 million in March 2025.

Read more: Pakistan’s exports to US rise by 10.4%

On the other hand, Pakistan’s exports to the United States increased by 10.4% during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.

According to official data, exports to North America rose by 9.7%, reaching 4.2 billion dollars.

A large portion, around 94% of Pakistan’s exports to the U.S. comprised textiles and garments, highlighting the sector’s key role in the country’s export economy.

The increase is attributed to improved trade facilitation under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and higher demand for Pakistani goods in the U.S. market.

Government reforms in trade policy, along with SIFC support, have played a key role in this growth.