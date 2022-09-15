Pakistan reports 117 Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 117 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours as the country’s positivity rate dropped to 0.62 percent, ARY News reported on Thursday, quoting National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to the statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 18,785 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, out of which 117 came back positive. Meanwhile, one person succumbed to the deadly virus in the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 15 September 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 18,785

Positive Cases: 117

Positivity %: 0.62%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 82 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) September 15, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.62 percent as compared to yesterday’s 0.70 percent.

The NIH stated that almost 82 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,606.

Vaccination plan for children aged 5-12

Earlier on September 13, the Punjab health authorities finalised a plan to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 5-12 from September 19 to 24.

According to the provincial health authorities, the COVID-19 vaccination drive would be continued from September 19 to 24 to inoculate children aged between 5 and 12.

