Pakistan reports 12 more COVID-19-related deaths

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 12 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,312.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 554 more people got infected with the viral disease, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,266,204.

Statistics 20 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 42,126

Positive Cases: 554

Positivity %: 1.31%

Deaths : 12

Patients on Critical Care: 1783 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 20, 2021

A total of 42,126 samples were tested, out of which 554 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.31 per cent. At present, there are 1,783 critical patients in hospitals across the country.

As many as 977 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, overall 1,212,687 people have regained their health so far.

So far, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 483,770 in last 24 hours. 34,809,848 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 93,551,193 with 954,000 in the last 24 hours.

