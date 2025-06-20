Pakistan reports 12th polio case of 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported the 12th polio case of 2025 as a new case of the virus has been detected in a 33-month-old boy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the National Institute of Health confirmed on Friday.

According to the institute, the case was reported from the Shamsi Khel Union Council in Bannu, with the affected child being a 33-month-old. The latest polio case brought the total number of polio cases in the country this year to 12.

So far this year, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 6 cases, while Sindh has recorded 4. Additionally, one case each has been reported from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier, the Pakistan-wide anti-polio drive is underway with full momentum, the National Emergency Operations Center said.

According to the NEOC report, 97percent of targeted children have been successfully administered the anti-polio vaccine over the six-day drive.

In Punjab and Sindh, 97percent of children have received the vaccine, while the coverage stands at 98percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 97percent in Balochistan.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir achieved a 98percent target, and Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad exceeded expectations by vaccinating 101percent of the estimated children.

The NEOC also stated that the synchronized polio campaign in both Pakistan and Afghanistan is progressing successfully.