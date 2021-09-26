Pakistan reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 42 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus claimed 42 more lives in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 27,566, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 1,780 new infections were reported after 44,712 samples were tested during last 24 hours, showing a national positivity rate of 3.98 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed cases surged to 1,238,668 after 1,780 new cases surfaced.

The number of Covid patients in the country stands at 50,690, while 4,267 patients were in critical care at hospitals across the country.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan received ten million more doses of two Chinese vaccines earlier this week.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said three million doses of SinoVac vaccine and seven million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Pakistan on September 19-21.

The jabs were handed over to the Ministry of National Health Services for onward distribution among the provinces.