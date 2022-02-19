Pakistan reports 1,983 fresh cases of Covid-19, 26 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,983 fresh cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, according to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

The virus disease claimed 26 more lives in the country during the last 24 hours, increasing the death toll in the pandemic to 29,976.

According to the NCOC, 47,780 tests were conducted yesterday and 1,983 fresh cases of Covid-19 were diagnosed, showing test positivity rate of 4.15pc as compared to yesterday’s 4.92 per cent.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,439.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,044,959 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 47,780 tests during the past 24 hours.

Since now 1,399,000 people have got their health back.

Sindh remains top on the list with 562,597 Covid-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 497,820 cases, while KP has reported 213,762 coronavirus cases to date.

Islamabad has registered 133,613 Covid-19 cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,187 overall cases.

42,429 cases have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir so far, while 11,285 cases have been registered in Gilgit-Baltistan.

