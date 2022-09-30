Pakistan reports 20th polio case in 2022 from North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: In an unfortunate development, another case of polio has been reported in the country after it was detected in a 10-year-old child from North Waziristan district of the KP province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a spokesman for National Ministry for Health, the poliovirus was found in a 10-month-old child from union council Ghulam Khan of North Waziristan.

“In the ongoing year, as many as 17 cases of poliovirus have been reported from North Waziristan,” the spokesman said, adding that the national tally of virus-affected children has reached 20 in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Polio Lab (NPL) has recently detected polio virus in sewage water samples collected from five cities, including Peshawar, Swat, Rawalpindi, Bannu and South Waziristan.

This year, poliovirus has been detected in 27 climatic samples as well, sources said.

They added that the NPL detected poliovirus in 17 climatic samples collected from KP, eight from Punjab and one from Sindh and Islamabad. The lab has detected the virus in sewage water samples collected from five cities, sources added.

In the current year, NPL has detected the Polio virus for the eighth time in samples collected from Bannu, the fourth time in Peshawar, the third time in Rawalpindi and Swat, whole for the first time in South Waziristan.

NPL collected the sewage sample from August 30 to September 8. Lab experts are working to identify the genetic type of the virus detected in the sewage samples.

