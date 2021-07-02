Pakistan reports 24 deaths, 1,277 COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 24 more deaths over the last 24 hours by COVID-19 as the total number of fatalities has reached 22,345.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 959,685 after the inclusion of 1,277 fresh infections during the said period.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 31,910.

The country conducted 46,941 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 1,277 Pakistanis were tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 2.27%

Overall 905,430 Pakistanis have recovered their health back from the COVID-19 pandemic, while 1,863 are still said to be critical.

As of July 2, as many as 13,234,851 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly infection while 3,121,648 fully vaccinated, the NCOC said.

A total of 16,356,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across Pakistan thus far.

Pakistan is likely to receive 2.5 million doses of Moderna’s mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday (today), said sources.

Pakistan will receive a shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX — the World Health Organisation’s global shared vaccine programme on Friday.

The new shipment would end the troubles of overseas Pakistanis for getting US-made COVID-19 jabs prior to travelling abroad.