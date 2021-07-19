Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

Pakistan reports 2,452 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 2,452 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 991,727.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 30 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,811.

A total of 49,503 samples were tested, out of which 2,452 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 4.95 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,443,477, while 920,066 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

2,532 people are still critical and being treated at the various hospitals of the country. 
As of July 19, a total of 22,735,993 doses have been administered to people across the country including 18,185,297 partial doses and 4,550,696 fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha, said sources.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi on Sunday surged to 23 per cent due to the presence of highly infectious and deadly Indian delta variant in the metropolis.

According to data released by Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), out of 90 samples tested at the ICCBS labs on July 14, the Delta variant was detected in 83 of them, constituting a 92pc ratio.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.