Pakistan reports 2,452 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 2,452 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 991,727.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 30 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,811.
Statistics 19 Jul 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,503
Positive Cases: 2452
Positivity % : 4.95%
Deaths : 30
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 19, 2021
A total of 49,503 samples were tested, out of which 2,452 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 4.95 per cent, the NCOC said.
The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,443,477, while 920,066 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.
Covid-19 vaccination centres across the country will remain closed on the first day of Eid-ul-Adha, said sources.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Karachi on Sunday surged to 23 per cent due to the presence of highly infectious and deadly Indian delta variant in the metropolis.
According to data released by Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), out of 90 samples tested at the ICCBS labs on July 14, the Delta variant was detected in 83 of them, constituting a 92pc ratio.