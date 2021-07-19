Pakistan reports 2,452 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 2,452 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 991,727.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 30 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,811.

Statistics 19 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,503

Positive Cases: 2452

Positivity % : 4.95%

Deaths : 30 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 19, 2021

A total of 49,503 samples were tested, out of which 2,452 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 4.95 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,443,477, while 920,066 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

2,532 people are still critical and being treated at the various hospitals of the country.

As of July 19, a total of 22,735,993 doses have been administered to people across the country including 18,185,297 partial doses and 4,550,696 fully vaccinated.