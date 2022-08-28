Pakistan reports 270 Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 270 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 1.6 per cent, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to statistics issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH), 270 new coronavirus cases were recorded during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 28 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,871

Positive Cases: 270

Positivity %: 1.60%

Deaths: 03

Patients on Critical Care: 118 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 28, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate was recorded at 1.60 per cent. Moreover, 16,871 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 118 patients were in critical care.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,569.

Comments