Pakistan reports 372 new Covid cases, six deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed six more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,767, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 372 more people were infected with the virus.

A total of 45,307 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 372 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.82 per cent.

At present, 854 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Statistics 5 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,307

Positive Cases: 372

Positivity %: 0.82%

Deaths : 6

Patients on Critical Care: 854 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 5, 2021

Earlier on December 2, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had urged provinces to speed up the vaccination process amid a rising trend of Omicron variant, a new heavily mutated Covid-19 strain.

The forum had discussed the epidemic curve chart data, national vaccine strategy and disease prevalence across the country. The NCOC was briefed about COVID positivity ratio, disease prevalence, number of deaths and new admissions.

The forum had discussed in detail the city-wise Covid-19 vaccination process and agreed upon taking strict measures regarding obligatory vaccination regime.

The meeting had also discussed the total number of vaccine administration, procurement and balance of vaccines. “Vaccination is the only way to prevent the spread of new Covid variant,” the forum noted.

The centre had discussed the current status of the oxygen production and distribution process across the country.

