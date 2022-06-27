Pakistan reports 382 Covid-19 cases, two deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: In last 24 hours 382 Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Pakistan, while two deaths reported in the country, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio remained 2.85 percent in last 24 hours as 13,412 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH) shared.

According to the NIH, 87 patients have been in precarious condition in the country, while overall case count has soared to 1,533,888.

Health experts have feared another wave of coronavirus pandemic across the country as a surge of cases being reported.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,388 with two more deaths by the disease. The country have presently overall 4,519 active cases of the pandemic.

Maximum coronavirus test positivity ratio,6.17 percent, recorded in Sindh in last 24 hours. Covid positivity ratio recorded 1.15 in KP and 1.17 in Punjab, while in Islamabad daily rate of coronavirus positivity recorded 2.94 percent and in Azad Kashmir 2.31 pct, according to health sources.

Zero positivity rate of Covid cases reported from Balochitan and Gilgit Baltistan, health sources said.

In May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restored National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), an umbrella body that led Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The step was taken after emergence of a new sub-variant of Omicron strain, in the country.

