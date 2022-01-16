Pakistan reports fresh 4027 Covid-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hrs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 4,027 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday, pushing the countrywide tally of cases to 1,324,147.

A total of 51,236 samples were tested, out of which 4,027 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 7.8 per cent.

Nine more patients of Covid-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,012. The number of critical patients rose to 752 from 709 yesterday.

The NCOC on Saturday discussed the need for restrictions on movement, non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), amid a surge in COVID cases especially the Omicron variant.

A NCOC meeting chaired by Asad Umar, yesterday reviewed the pandemic’s trends in the country and discussed the epidemic curve chart data, disease prevalence and proposed NPIs in the wake of rising disease in the country, especially in the urban centers.

The NCOC decided to extensively engage with provinces especially with the Sindh government for necessary measures to tackle the rising disease.

Pakistan’s nerve centre to fight Covid-19 reviewed existing NPIs and called on provincial health and education ministers session on Monday January 17.

The session was convened to suggest the new set of restrictions focusing on the education sector, public gatherings, marriage ceremonies, indoor and outdoor dining and transport sector.

