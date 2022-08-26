Pakistan reports 433 Covid-19 cases as positivity rate rises to 2.6pc

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 433 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the country’s positivity rate rose to 2.69 percent, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Meanwhile, six more patients succumbed to the virus during the same period.

COVID-19 Statistics 26 August 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,075

Positive Cases: 433

Positivity %: 2.69%

Deaths: 06

Patients on Critical Care: 122 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) August 26, 2022

Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate also rose to 2.96percent. Moreover, 16,075 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 122 patients were in critical care.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,569.

