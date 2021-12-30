Pakistan reports 482 new COVID-19 infections

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,921.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 482 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

Statistics 30 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,662

Positive Cases: 482

Positivity %: 0.95%

Deaths :3

Patients on Critical Care: 639 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

A total of 50,661 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 482 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.95% as compared to yesterday’s 0.87 per cent.

At present, 639 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

Sindh remains on the top with 481,381 cases followed by Punjab with 444,862 cases of the COVID-19. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 181,334 cases, while Islamabad has registered 108,565 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

33,630 cases have been reported in Balochistan, 34,660 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,429 infections have emerged in Gilgit Baltistan.

