Pakistan reports over 500 new COVID-19 cases after two months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in a single day nearly after two months, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,927.

515 more people were infected with the coronavirus during the said time, the NCOC said. A total of 47,856 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 515 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.07% as compared to yesterday’s 0.95%.

At present, 633 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

On Thursday, as many as five more travelers coming from Saudi Arabia tested positive for COVID-19 at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi.

According to sources, the tests came positive after authorities conducted rapid antigen tests of the passengers coming from Saudi Arabia.

“They had been shifted to a quarantine centre in Korangi from Karachi airport,” they said adding that a genome sequencing on samples collected from them would also be conducted in order to ascertain if they are being infected by an Omicron variant or not.

