Pakistan reports 591 new Covid cases, 18 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 viral disease has claimed 18 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,377, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 591 more people were infected with the virus, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the disease to 1,268,536.

A total of 43,522 samples were tested in last 24 hours, out of which 591 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.35 per cent.

At present, there are over all 23,917 active cases in Pakistan and 1,614 critical patients have been admitted in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

As many as 737 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, overall 1,216,242 patients have regained health so far.

Overall death rate in the country has been estimated 2.2 pct, while the ratio of recovered Covid-19 patients has been 97.8 pct, according to the figures shared by the NCOC.

Pakistan has fully vaccinated 38,596,890 people till now, while in last 24 hours 383,426 more persons were added to the fully vaccinated population of the country.

The country has administered first dose of Covid vaccine to 68,666,464 people, while in last 24 hours 361,718 more people were vaccinated, according to the figures shared by the NCOC.

Pakistan on Saturday announced a milestone of administering over 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began in Feb this year.

“Pakistan administers its 100 millionth Covid vaccine dose,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said in a Twitter post yesterday.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!