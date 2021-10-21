Pakistan reports 622 Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed 16 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,328.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 622 more people got infected with the viral disease, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed infections to 1,266,826.

A total of 44,334 samples were tested in 24 hours, out of which 622 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.4 per cent. At present, there are 1,783 critical patients in hospitals across the country.

As many as 1,112 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, overall 1,213,799 patients have regained their health so far.

Overall death rate in the country has been estimated 2.28 pct, while the rate of recovered Covid-19 patients has been 97.72 pct, according to the figures shared by the NCOC.

Presently, the country have 24,699 active cases of coronavirus, most of them in isolation at homes.

As many as two more patients of COVID-19 died and 318 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours in the Sindh province on Wednesday.

Giving a routine update on COVID tally in the province, the chief minister said that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll in Sindh to 7,536 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

“14,396 samples were tested which detected 318 cases that constituted 2.2 percent current detection rate,” Shah said while highlighting a decline in the virus cases.

