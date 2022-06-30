Thursday, June 30, 2022
Web Desk

Pakistan reports 641 fresh Covid cases, two deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported as many as 641 fresh cases of the Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH) data showed.

According to NIH, the nerve centre leading Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19, a total of 18,813 samples were tested, out of which 641 turned out to be positive.

The nationwide Covid-19 test positivity ratio remained 3.41 percent, according to the report.

It added that two more Covid patients died in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 30,393, adding that 119 people are in critical condition.

PM urges precautions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the people of Pakistan to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) as a surge was witnessed in coronavirus cases.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that the frontline health workers and doctors had rendered numerous sacrifices to keep the countrymen safe from the disease.

Therefore, PM Shehbaz Sharif urged the people not to squander the success achieved against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the premier also chaired a meeting to discuss the COVID situation.

