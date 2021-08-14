Pakistan reports 73 more deaths and 4,786 Corona cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 73 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,339.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,094,699 after the emergence of 4,786 new infections.

The number of active coronavirus cases has reached to 86,606. According to NCOC overall 983,754 have recovered from the pandemic.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.09 per cent in the country. The ratio of positive cases has increased in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the provinces in last 24 hours, according to sources.

The highest rate of positive cases of Covid-19 was 24.85 percent in Azad Kashmir, the positivity rate in Sindh remained 8.52 percent and in Balochistan 8.73 percent, sources said.

The positivity ratio of the virus cases in Gilgit Baltistan surged to 11.36 percent, while in KP it rose to 7.32 pct, Punjab 6.15 percent and in Islamabad 11.15 percent, according to sources.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar on Thursday said that 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said that the last 10 million doses only took nine working days to administer.

The minister praised Pakistanis for taking interest in the vaccination process and urged them to get vaccinated against the virus and make Pakistan safe from the disease.