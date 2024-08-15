Pakistan reports first monkeypox case of 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has confirmed its first monkeypox case of the year 2024, according to the Ministry of Health, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The case involves a 34-year-old male resident of Mardan, whose diagnosis was confirmed by Khyber Medical University in Peshawar.

The patient, who returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia on August 3, developed symptoms shortly after arriving in Peshawar and reached out to hospital for testing.

His positive diagnosis was confirmed on August 13, marking the first reported case of monkeypox in Pakistan for 2024.

Health officials have begun contact tracing efforts to identify and monitor individuals who were in close contact with the patient, including fellow passengers on his flight from Saudi Arabia.

Globally, monkeypox remains a significant health concern, with 99,518 cases reported across 122 countries, and 208 deaths documented by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The virus, which spreads through close contact, presents with symptoms such as fever, rash, and body aches, typically lasting 2 to 4 weeks. Despite the spread, the WHO notes that 99% of those infected survive.

In Pakistan, 11 cases have been reported since April 2023, with one resulting in death.

The National Institute of Health has issued an advisory outlining guidelines for managing and preventing the spread of monkeypox, urging continued vigilance and public health monitoring.