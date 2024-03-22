Pakistan reports nine cases of JN.1 covid variant

Pakistan has reported nine cases of JN.1 COVID-19 variant, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, nine cases of JN.1 variant of Covid-19 were reported in Peshawar hospitals, following which, the health department issued an advisory.

The director of public health said the hospitals have been advised to expedite tests for COVID-19 in influenza-like diseases.

The health official further said that hospitals have been directed to send samples for JN.1 virus testing to the Public Health Reference Lab.

Health experts said that situation could become worse if the department failed to start efforts to scale up awareness and test the close relatives of the diagnosed patients immediately.

They said that more testing was essential to ascertain the actual quantum of cases. They said that people should start observance of Covid-19 SOPs including frequent hand-washing with soap, particularly after visiting public places, and using facemasks.