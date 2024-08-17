‘Pakistan reports one case of Mpox virus so far’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Coordinator on National Health Services Dr Mukhtar Ahmad has said that only one case of Mpox has recently been detected in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said the person who travelled from the gulf region was tested positive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the detection led to prompt action by the authorities concerned, which isolated the family members of the affected person.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said the relevant authorities have been directed to ensure all the precautionary measures on the airports. He said screening process has been activated at the airports.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said this virus transmits through contact and mostly fever and pain related medicines are used by the patients. He said only in case of deterioration in situation, anti-viral drugs are administered. He said there is no need to be panic as the mortality rate is low.

The Coordinator National Health Services, however, advised those who travel from abroad to isolate themselves in the first phase if they develop any symptom of rash, flu, fever and body ache.

A new form of the virus has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact

A case of the new variant was confirmed on Thursday in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa, the first sign of its spread outside the continent.

However, the World Health Organization has advised against any travel restrictions to stop the spread of mpox.