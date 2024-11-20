Pakistan ‘reports’ over 20,000 dengue cases in 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported over 20,000 dengue cases in the ongoing year of 2024, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting sources within the NIH.

According to the report compiled by the National Institute of Health (NIH), Pakistan has reported 20,057 dengue cases from January 1 to November 15.

The sources said 10 people lost their lives due to dengue during the same period. The NIH sources told ARY News that Sindh and GB did not share the data regarding dengue cases so far.

As per a breakup of the cases, Balochistan remains on top with 6,958 dengue cases, while Punjab stands second with 5,405 dengue cases and eight deaths.

In 2024, KP reported 3,649 dengue cases and two deaths, while AJK registered 245 cases. FATA reported 46 cases and Islamabad registered 3,754 dengue cases.

Preventive measures to protect yourself from dengue

Wear long sleeves and use repellents to avoid mosquito bites

Avoid going outside after sunset and steer clear of areas with standing water, uncut grass, and garbage piles

Seek medical advice instead of self-medicating

Contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your area

Symptoms of dengue fever

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary precautions and directed medical facilities to dedicate special counters for dengue-related cases.

The district administration is working to control the larvae through various mechanisms.

Dengue fever can lead to a deficiency of platelets and even become life-threatening if left untreated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.