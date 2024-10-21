web analytics
Monday, October 21, 2024
Karachi: Govt announces campaign to combat dengue

KARACHI: In an effort to curb the spread of dengue and diarrhea in the city, a large-scale fumigation campaign has been announced in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh Chief Secretary, Asif Hyder Shah, chaired a meeting which comprised of key officials such as Commissioner Karachi, Municipal Secretary, all Deputy Commissioners, and the Municipal Commissioner.

The fumigation campaign will target all 25 Town Municipal Corporations (TMCs) in Karachi.

Chief Secretary Shah stressed that the importance of the campaign is to combat dengue larvae and reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

Areas slated for the fumigation drive include Saddar, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sohrab Goth, and several others like Safora, Chanesar Goth, Mominabad, Manghopir, Orangi, and Shah Faisal.

Additionally, neighborhoods such as Korangi, Model Colony, Landhi, and Mauripur will be covered, as well as New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gadap, Malir, and Ibrahim Hydari.

The campaign aims to protect citizens by reducing the spread of dengue and other health risks across the city.

