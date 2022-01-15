Pakistan reports over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 8.16%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported over 4,000 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday, pushing the countrywide tally to 1,320,120.

A total of 52,522 samples were tested, out of which 4,286 turned out to be positive, showing the positivity rate of 8.16 per cent, up from 7.36 per cent yesterday.

The fresh infections are higher than the 3,567 daily cases reported yesterday.

Four more patients of Covid-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,003. The number of critical patients marginally rose to 709 from 675 yesterday.

On Friday, the country’s nerve centre for Covid response decided to lower the age limit for a Covid-19 booster dose. Citizens aged 18 years and above are eligible for a free booster dose of the vaccine of their choice from today (Saturday), it said.

“In Today’s NCOC session, age limit for booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination,” the NCOC tweeted.

