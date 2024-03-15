Pakistan reports second polio case of 2024

QUETTA: Pakistan has reported the second polio case of 2024, ARY News reported on Friday, citing Health Official.

The second case of crippling disease of polio was reported in Chaman’s Mir Ali Zai area where a four-year-old boy was confirmed with the disease.

Earlier on Thursday, a spokesman for the National Ministry for Health said first polio case of 2024 in Pakistan was reported in Dera Bugti. A two-and-a-half-year-old child from Dera Bugti was confirmed with the poliovirus.

The polio-affected child belonged to Union Council No. 3 UC of Sui, Dera Bugti. The sources at the National Institute of Health said that the polio virus in the child is genetically related to Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan reported six polio cases in 2023.

Earlier on February 26, a week-long nationwide anti-polio drive began in the country to administer vaccine drops to children under five years of age.

Pakistan vaccinated over 45.8 million children below the age of five during the second anti-polio campaign of this year

According to details, polio workers visited door to door to vaccinate anti-polio drops to children below the age of five.

Children were also given Vitamin A supplements to boost their immunity.