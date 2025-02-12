Pakistan reports second polio case of 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported the second polio case of 2025 as confirmed by the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.
The new polio case was reported from Sindh’s District Badin was verified by the lab. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district reported the year’s first case, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication.
There were 74 polio cases recorded in 2024, the previous year. Of them, one each came from Punjab and Islamabad, while 27 came from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 23 from Sindh.