Pakistan reports six Covid deaths, 482 new infections

ISLAMABAD: Six more people died of the Covid-19 pandemic across Pakistan in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally of deaths to 28,456.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), as many as 482 new infections surfaced when 40,621 samples were tested during this period. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

The number of confirmed infections jumped to 1,273,560 after 482 new cases emerged. There are a total of 1,338 critical patients in hospitals across the country.

Statistics 1 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,621

Positive Cases: 482

Positivity %: 1.18%

Deaths : 6

Patients on Critical Care: 1338 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 1, 2021

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre head Asad Umar said that 40 million citizens have been fully inoculated against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the planning and development minister Asad Umar said, “We continue to make progress to vaccinate Pakistan.”

“The year end target for 2021 was 7 crore people vaccinated. Happy to report that 7 crore people have now received at least 1 dose and 4 crore are fully vaccinated. With 2 months to go, will inshallah meet, and exceed, the target,” he wrote in the post.

