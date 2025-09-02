Pakistan reports surge in online fraud cases, Senate body told

ISLAMABAD: National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Tuesday disclosed that Pakistan has reported online fraud cases amounting to Rs2–3 billion.

This was revealed during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on IT and Telecommunication, chaired by Senator Palwasha Khan.

Officials from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) informed the committee that a large number of fraudulent calls are made to ordinary citizens,WhatsApp hacking has become the most common method of financial fraud.

In many cases, fraudsters impersonate family members and friends through hacked WhatsApp accounts to solicit money, the officials said.

The NCCIA reported that Rs 720 million worth of fraud has already been documented, with multiple FIRs registered.

So far, 63 raids have been conducted on illegal call centers across the country.

Officials further warned that criminal elements are also deceiving citizens by offering fake overseas employment opportunities and luring them with fabricated promises.

Moreover, many fraudsters use flashy lifestyles on social media to influence and manipulate potential victims.

In July, Cybercrime authorities arrested former chairman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Tahseen Awan, for his alleged involvement in an international online fraud racket carried out through foreign nationals.