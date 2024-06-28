Two more kids tests positive for poliovirus

KARACHI: Pakistan on Friday reported two more polio cases from Sindh and Balochistan in the country, bringing the total number of cases in the country to eight in 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

The National Institute of Health confirmed the two polio cases, a two-year-old child from Qila Abdullah from Balochistan and a 3-year-old girl from Karachi Kemari.

It has been reported that the symptoms of disability in children appeared on May 22 and June 3, respectively.

The virus found in the samples belongs to the YB3 cluster of polioviruses.

Sources within the health department revealed that this is the sixth case that has been reported during the first six months of 2024 from Balochistan, as Pakistan had earlier reported five poliovirus cases.

According to sources, the last case was an 18-month-old child from Qila Abdullah, Balochistan, who tested positive for poliovirus.

Pakistan reported six polio cases last year, with four from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two from Karachi.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis, disability, and even death. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent polio, and Pakistan has been working to vaccinate millions of children under the age of five to prevent the spread of the disease.

However, it could not be confirmed whether the affected child had been vaccinated against polio or not.