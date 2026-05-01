Pakistan 'reports' two new polio cases in 2026

ISLAMABAD: Two new polio cases have been reported in Pakistan, bringing the total number of cases this year to three, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Sources from the National Institute of Health stated that the cases were reported from Bannu and North Waziristan.

One case was reported from Jani Khel in Bannu, while the other emerged from Gariom in North Waziristan. Sources added that the union councils of Jani Khel and Gariom are inaccessible for polio teams.

Due to security concerns, polio vaccination campaigns are not being carried out in these areas.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) on Sunday said that Over 4,45,00,000 children were vaccinated in six days of the national anti-polio drive.

The NEOC in a statement, said that in Punjab, over 22.9 million children were administered polio vaccine, while in Sindh 1.03 million children were inoculated against the crippling polio disease.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa around 7.155 million children were vaccinated during the campaign, while in Balochistan, 2.582 million children were administered vaccine.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, over 7,17,000 children, Gilgit Baltistan over 2,92,000 children and in Islamabad over 4,41,000 children were administered vaccine, NEOC said.

“Over 4,00,000 anti-polio workers visiting door to door to administer vaccine drops to children,” NEOC said.