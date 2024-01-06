Pakistan reports two suspected cases of new Covid variant

KARACHI: The Sindh health department has confirmed two cases of Covid-19 in passengers who had arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah Inter­national Airport, ARY News reported.

The health officials suspect the cases to be of the highly transmissible JN.1 variant, which is currently a cause of concern across the world.

The two passengers, between the ages of 50 and 60, arrived from Bangkok and Jeddah on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The lab samples have been sent to a Dow University of Health Sciences laboratory, they said.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to conduct COVID testing of passengers coming from abroad.