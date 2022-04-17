Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity: Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Sunday requested Afghan government to secure Pak-Afghan Border saying that the Afghan soil has been used with impunity to attack border security posts in Pakistan which has led to martyrdom of soldiers, ARY NEWS reported.

In response to media queries regarding recent incidents along the Pakistan- Afghanistan border, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that in the last few days, incidents along Pak – Afghan Border have significantly increased, wherein, Pakistani security forces are being targeted from across the border.

He said that Pakistan has repeatedly requested Afghan government to secure Pak-Afghan border as terrorists are using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan.

The spokesman detailed that both countries have been engaged for past several months through institutional channels for effective coordination and security along our long shared border.

“Unfortunately, elements of banned terrorist groups in the border region, including TTP, have continued to attack Pakistan’s border security posts,” he said and shared that in one such attack on April 14, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan District.

The foreign office strongly condemns terrorists operating with impunity from Afghan soil to carry out activities in Pakistan and said that it is detrimental to our efforts of maintaining peace and stability along Pak-Afghan Border.

While seeking action against such terrorist elements, the spokesman said that Pakistan also takes this opportunity to reaffirm respect for Afghanistan’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“Pakistan will continue to work closely with Afghan Government to strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.”

