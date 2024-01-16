Pakistan strongly condemns unprovoked violation of its air space by Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran and the strike inside Pakistani territory which resulted in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls, ARY News reported quoting MoFA.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said, “This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences.”

The Ministry further said “It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran. Pakistan’s strong protest has already been lodged with the concerned senior official in the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.”

🔊: PR NO. 1️⃣5️⃣/2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ Pakistan’s Strong Condemnation of the Unprovoked Violation of its Air Space 🔗⬇️https://t.co/TAWRqC7qMy pic.twitter.com/oqi3tvAOso — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) January 16, 2024

Additionally, the Iranian Charge d’affaires has been called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey our strongest condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and that the responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.

Pakistan has always said terrorism is a common threat to all countries in the region that requires coordinated action. Such unilateral acts are not in conformity with good neighbourly relations and can seriously undermine bilateral trust and confidence.