Pakistan reviews export promotion schemes for budget 2026-27

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs fo Pakistan, to review export promotion schemes and policy options for the upcoming federal budget, with a focus on strengthening Pakistan’s exports and supporting priority sectors through effective and targeted incentives.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani; Governor State Bank of Pakistan; Jameel Ahmad ; Secretary Finance, Imdadullah Bosal; Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rashid Mahmood Langrial; and Secretary Commerce, Jawad Paul.

International experts Dr. Ijaz Nabi and Stefan Dercon also participated in the meeting and shared their views on export competitiveness and economic policy reforms, said a press release issued by Economic Affairs Ministry.

The participants briefed the Minister for Economic Affairs on export policy proposals under consideration for the upcoming budget. Detailed discussions were held on priority export sectors and the formulation of suitable policy measures aimed at enhancing growth, improving competitiveness, increasing SME participation in exports, and expanding Pakistan’s presence in international markets.

Various proposals relating to fiscal support, trade facilitation, and sector-specific incentives were reviewed during the meeting. Participants observed that not only tax reductions, but also improved factors of production, infrastructure, facilitation measures, and ease of doing business would play a critical role in boosting exports.

On the occasion, Ahad Cheema emphasized the importance of adopting a sustainable and performance-based export incentive framework that promotes higher volumes, value addition, diversification of export products, and stronger integration of small and medium enterprises into global value chains.

The meeting also reviewed different options incentives, including the introduction of performance-based rebates, incentives linked to incremental export growth, and reward mechanisms based on the achievement of targets.

Participants agreed on the need to align incentive schemes with measurable outcomes to ensure transparency, efficiency, and long-term economic gains. The proposed measures will be further refined in consultation with relevant stakeholders ahead of finalization of the federal budget.

The government remains committed to supporting exporters and promoting export-led economic growth through practical, transparent, and forward-looking policy interventions, the statement added.