Pakistan revokes agreement with Nighat Dad’s NGO over security issues

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan on Wednesday revoked the agreement with Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), a foreign-funded NGO owned by Nighat Dad over security clearance issue, ARY News reported.

According to details, the agreement was repealed after the security clearance was taken by the interior ministry. The ministry probed the allegations against the DRF about taking funds from anti-Pakistan elements and after receiving complaints.

The Economic Affairs Division has released a notification in this regard. As per rules and regulations set for the foreign-funded projects, the DRF has to move a new application for working in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 24, a complaint was submitted to the interior ministry seeking action against a non-governmental organization (NGO), Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), and its Executive Director Nighat Dad over alleged misuse of foreign funds.

Earlier this year, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had approved the policy relating to foreign funding to non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Prime Minister Imran Khan in a federal cabinet meeting was quoted as saying during the meeting that he had also received reports against the NGOs being run on foreign funding and promoting foreign culture.

According to sources, the cabinet was informed that there were several NGOs working in Pakistan that are operating without registration and are receiving foreign funding. “Such NGOs are promoting their agenda,” they had said.