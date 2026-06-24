Pakistan rice festival 2026 held in Netherlands

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has appreciated the successful holding of Pakistan Rice Festival 2026 in the Netherlands, stating that such international trade events play an important role in promoting Pakistani exports, expanding access to new markets, and projecting a positive image of Pakistan globally.

The Minister commended the efforts of Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Syed Haider Shah, Trade and Investment Counsellor Muhammad Shafiq Haider Virk, and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

He said that Pakistani basmati rice has become an important symbol of Pakistan around the world, and its growing international demand is encouraging for the country’s agriculture sector and exporters.

Jam Kamal Khan termed the participation of more than 100 importers, retailers, food industry experts, renowned chefs, diplomatic representatives, and business leaders from across Europe as a reflection of growing international confidence in Pakistan.

He said that the Government of Pakistan remains committed to increasing agricultural and food exports, promoting investment, and further strengthening global trade linkages.

The event was held under the theme, “From Pakistan’s Fields to Europe’s Tables,” with the objective of further introducing Pakistani basmati rice in the European market, strengthening business-to-business connections, and creating new investment opportunities in the agriculture and food sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Syed Haider Shah, said that Pakistani basmati rice is being exported to more than 100 countries worldwide.

He noted that its distinctive aroma, long grain, and excellent cooking qualities have made it increasingly popular among global consumers, retailers, and culinary experts.

He said Pakistan is committed to ensuring quality, sustainability, traceability, and full compliance with international food safety standards in the agriculture and food products sector.

Pakistani basmati, he added, is not merely an agricultural product but a distinctive brand protected through Geographical Indication (GI), representing centuries of agricultural heritage and internationally recognized quality.

During the event, participants were offered an opportunity to sample different varieties of premium Pakistani basmati rice, particularly Super Kernel Basmati.

Traditional as well as modern dishes prepared with Pakistani basmati rice were also presented.

The participants were also given a detailed briefing on the Geographical Indication status of basmati rice, quality assurance mechanisms, traceability systems, and compliance with European market requirements.

The event also included discussions on opportunities for enhanced agricultural and food-sector cooperation between Pakistan and the Netherlands.

The upcoming Food Exhibition 2026, scheduled to be held in Karachi from November 23 to 26, 2026, was highlighted as Pakistan’s next major trade milestone in the food and agriculture sector.

To showcase Pakistan’s wider export potential, a special activity titled “Goal for Pakistan” was also organized, highlighting Pakistan’s achievements in the manufacturing of world-class footballs.

The Netherlands is among Pakistan’s most important export markets in the European Union. Bilateral trade between Pakistan and the Netherlands has reached approximately US$1.94 billion, while more than 50 Dutch companies are engaged in business activities across different sectors in Pakistan.