Decision on Gaza peacekeeping force to be made by govt, parliament: DG ISPR

PESHAWAR: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that any decision regarding a Gaza peacekeeping force will be made by the government of Pakistan and the parliament.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that Pakistan is a sovereign state, fully capable of formulating its own policies and safeguarding its borders and citizens.

Responding to a question about the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the DG ISPR said that amending the constitution is the prerogative of the government and the parliament. However, if the government seeks input, the military will provide its recommendations.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif further clarified that Sohail Afridi is the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that elected politicians build the state, and institutions are required to work in coordination with it. He emphasized that the authority to impose governor’s rule lies with the government, and the military wishes to remain away from political matters.

He stated that Afghanistan’s conditions hold no meaning for Pakistan, as the focus remains on eradicating terrorism. “There will never be negotiations with terrorists,” he asserted, adding that Pakistan’s response to the Afghan Taliban was immediate and effective, producing the desired results.

The DG ISPR revealed that drug smugglers have been interfering in Afghan politics and large quantities of narcotics are being smuggled into Pakistan. He said Afghanistan is currently under an interim government lacking public and political support, and for development, it requires a government supported by all segments of society, including women.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif shared that discussions in Doha and Istanbul revolved around a single-point agenda — ending cross-border terrorism from Afghanistan. He said Pakistan conducted 6,200 intelligence-based operations to eliminate terrorism, killing 1,667 foreign terrorists, including 128 Afghan nationals.

He added that intelligence-based operations were continuing successfully in Tirah and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where poppy crops were also being destroyed. However, political, criminal, and terrorist groups continue to obstruct efforts to curb crime and smuggling. “Whenever operations are launched against such groups in Tirah or elsewhere, certain political elements begin raising objections,” he noted.

The DG ISPR also highlighted that the number of religious seminaries in Pakistan had risen sharply — from 38,000 in 2014 to over 100,000 now. He said the registration of seminaries remains an unresolved issue that needs attention.