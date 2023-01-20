Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance cooperation in hydroelectricity sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to enhance cooperation in the hydroelectricity sector, ARY News reported on Friday, quoting sources familiar with the development.

The understanding was reached during the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) talks in Islamabad. The 8th three-day meeting of the IGC reviewed the areas of cooperation and looked into ways and means of exploring new opportunities for strengthening bilateral relations.

Sources further say, Russia agreed to assist Pakistan in getting energy from alternate sources, while it will also join hands with Islamabad for the exploration of gas in the country.

Pakistan and Russia have also agreed for dealing in the local currency, while Pakistan Customs and the Russian Customs department will also ink an agreement to stop the smuggling of goods.

Experts of the two countries held technical sessions and debated on possibilities to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment; agriculture; energy; industry; education; science and technology; information and communication technologies; finance, customs and communication, besides roads, postal service and railways.

The visiting delegation also suggested Pakistan take benefit of Russia’s expertise in the field of science & technology and research.

Comments