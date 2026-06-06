Bishkek: Pakistan and Russia on Saturday signed a series of agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in combating illegal immigration, narcotics trafficking, and other transnational crimes.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a number of high-level bilateral meetings with the interior ministers of Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Interior Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek.

A key development came during Minister Naqvi’s meeting with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, where both sides signed agreements to strengthen cooperation between Islamabad and Moscow.

The agreements focus on combating illegal immigration, improving mechanisms for the repatriation of citizens residing unlawfully in either country, and expanding joint efforts against drug trafficking and the spread of illicit narcotics.

During talks with Tajikistan’s Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda, discussions focused on regional security and the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides expressed concern over the presence of terrorist groups and narcotics production in Afghanistan, describing them as serious threats to regional stability. The ministers agreed that coordinated regional action is necessary to address these challenges.

According to officials, nearly 25 terrorist organizations are currently active in Afghanistan, posing security risks to neighboring countries and the wider region.

In a separate meeting with Uzbekistan’s Interior Minister, Major General Aziz Tashpulatov, both sides discussed enhancing cooperation between law-enforcement agencies, expanding joint training programs, and strengthening institutional collaboration. They also agreed to establish a dedicated working group between their interior ministries to facilitate ongoing cooperation.

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Minister Naqvi also met Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Minister Niyazbek Olan Omokanovich, where both leaders agreed to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In his meeting with Kazakhstan’s Interior Minister Yerzhan Sadenov, discussions focused on combating illegal immigration and enhancing coordination between the two countries’ law-enforcement agencies.

The two sides agreed to establish a joint working group to strengthen cooperation and address emerging security challenges.