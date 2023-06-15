Pakistan, Russia sign MoU to exchange statistical data on mutual trade

SAINT PETERSBURG: Pakistan and Russia today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan Customs and The Federal Customs Service (Russian Federation) on the Exchange of Statistical Data on Mutual Trade, at the sidelines of Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russian Federation HE Mr Shafqat Ali khan signed the MoU on behalf of Pakistan Customs while Secretary Commerce Muhammad Saleh Farooqi witnessed the signing ceremony.

In order to implement the MoU, Pakistan and Russia will cooperate in the sphere of exchange of information on the methodology used for the maintenance of foreign trade statistics, its significant changes, as well as the exchange of statistical data on mutual trade, except data, not subject to disclosure or constituting a state or commercial secret, a press release said.

READ: Pakistan completes extraction of Russian oil at Karachi port

​The purpose of the exchange of information on the methodology used for the maintenance of foreign trade statistics, as well as the exchange of statistical data defined in the memorandum, will be to provide both sides with the necessary information on mutual trade.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan and Russia reiterated the resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries by enhancing bilateral cooperation in various areas including economy, trade, finance and energy and education.

The resolve was expressed during a high-level meeting between the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council I.V Matvienko.

READ: Pakistan buys Russian oil but sees diversified future



The Senate chairman had paid a four-day visit to Russia at the invitation of the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council. during the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Russia

During the meeting, both sides emphasised the importance of parliamentary exchanges to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

The two sides agreed to continue cooperation on regional and international issues and resolved to work together for a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.