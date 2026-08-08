Pakistan sanctions Rs.10 billion for exporters

The Ministry of Commerce in Pakistan has sanctioned Rs.10 billion for the textile and apparel industry and other export sectors under duty drawback and technology upgradation schemes, aimed at improving industrial liquidity and supporting export growth.

The Minister for Commerce of Pakistan, Jam Kamal Khan, announced the decision on X, saying the funding was intended to improve industrial liquidity and help exporters increase overseas sales.

“Pleased to share that the Ministry of Commerce has sanctioned Rs. 10,000 million for textiles & apparel and other export sectors under duty drawback and technology upgradation schemes. I hope this will improve the liquidity of the industry and enable them to enhance exports,” the minister said on X.

The sanctioned funds are expected to provide much-needed liquidity support to export-oriented industries and facilitate technological upgradation, enabling exporters to improve their competitiveness and expand their presence in international markets.

The initiative reflects the government’s continued focus on strengthening Pakistan’s export sectors, facilitating industry and creating an enabling environment for sustainable export growth.