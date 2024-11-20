Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enforce prisoner swap accord

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enforce prisoner swap accord, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This came at a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood, in Islamabad today.

The two sides also discussed the legal process for the repatriation of four hundred and nineteen Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia will be completed soon.

Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks, said Saudi Arabia is our fraternal country, assuring full cooperation for the promotion of bilateral relations.

The Interior Minister said a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against beggars going to Saudi Arabia. He said an effective crackdown has been launched across the country against such beggar mafia.

Mohsin Naqvi said there is no visa requirement for Saudi nationals to visit Pakistan and they can come to Pakistan whenever they want to.

The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister said the Kingdom wants to further promote its relations with Pakistan.

Read more: Pakistan, KSA working together to strengthen ties: PM Shehbaz

During a meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood Tuesday, PM Sharif expressed his contentment regarding the progress of the agreements related to the Saudi investment of 2.8 billion dollars in Pakistan.

Reflecting on the long-standing friendly relations between the two nations, Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership and government for their continuous support of Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in defense and security, the Prime Minister noted that the visit of the Deputy Interior Minister and his delegation would contribute to strengthening ties in these critical areas.