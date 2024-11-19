web analytics
Pakistan, KSA working together to strengthen ties: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are collaborating to enhance their relationship through advantageous economic and investment partnerships.

During a meeting with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al Dawood today, he expressed his contentment regarding the progress of the agreements related to the Saudi investment of 2.8 billion dollars in Pakistan.

Reflecting on the long-standing friendly relations between the two nations, Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership and government for their continuous support of Pakistan.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration in defense and security, the Prime Minister noted that the visit of the Deputy Interior Minister and his delegation would contribute to strengthening ties in these critical areas.

The ongoing situation in Gaza and the wider Middle East was also addressed. Remembering the recent Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, the Prime Minister commended Saudi Arabia’s leadership for organizing the summit and praised Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s position on the Palestine issue.

Read More: PM Shehbaz invites Saudi Arabia to invest in Pakistan’s aviation sector

PM Shehbaz recognised the leadership role of Saudi Arabia and the initiatives taken by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to unify the Muslim community in the pursuit of ending the violence in Gaza resulting from Israel’s brutal actions.

He also reaffirmed his invitation to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to make an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, stating that the people of Pakistan eagerly await his warm welcome.

