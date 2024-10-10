PM Shehbaz invites Saudi Arabia to invest in Pakistan’s aviation sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif invited Saudi Arabia to invest in the aviation sector, especially in the outsourcing of international airports of Pakistan.

Speaking to Saudi Minister for Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih who called on him at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that Saudi Arabia stood by Pakistan in every difficult situation, a press statement issued here read.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the Saudi Investment Minister and his delegation to Pakistan. He said that Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are based on decades long brotherly ties and were becoming stronger with each passing day.

Referring to the current visit of Saudi Investment Minister, the prime minister said that this visit was an important milestone in the strengthening of investment ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for greater collaboration in the sectors of mutual interest between the two countries.

He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to Khalid Al-Falih on receiving the prestigious Hilal-e-Pakistan Award, a recognition of his outstanding contributions to the advancement of Pakistan-Saudi relations.

PM Shehbaz also conveyed his warm regards to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging their leadership and support in enhancing bilateral ties.

The prime minister expressing his pleasure over the productive discussions held at the Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum said that the dialogue between the Pakistani and Saudi business communities had paved the way for new investments, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz also recalled his visits to Saudi Arabia, including the meeting with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Makkah, and his participation in the World Economic Forum in Riyadh.

He emphasised that this visit represents the third high-level Saudi delegation to Pakistan within six months, a testament to the growing momentum in the bilateral relationship. The successful signing of various Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in April and May further illustrates the deepening ties.

PM Shehbaz also highlighted the progress made through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which has been instrumental in accelerating foreign investment in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly in the face of regional and global challenges. He expressed Pakistan’s readiness to strengthen defense ties, including support for Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which seeks to develop indigenous defense and security capabilities.

He expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s leadership within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), particularly on issues of vital importance such as Palestine, Kashmir, and combating Islamophobia.

The prime minister emphasised that the Pakistani diaspora plays a significant role in the economic development of both countries and expressed his commitment to further strengthening consular services for their welfare.

The Saudi Investment Minister reiterated the commitment of Saudi Arabia with regard to increasing its investment portfolio in Pakistan especially in the fields of Mining, Agriculture, Food security, infrastructure. He further said that the 27 MoUs being signed on Thursday is just a beginning of the journey.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir and Federal Ministers were also present in the meeting.