Saudi investment delegation calls on COAS General Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia investment delegation led by Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Rawalpindi.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting discussed matters of mutual interest and steps to strengthen cooperation in various sectors between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

COAS Asim Munir expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Pakistan.

The COAS highlighted that the visit of the Saudi business delegation reflects the enduring and brotherly relations between the two nations. He expressed hope that this visit would benefit both countries.

General Asim Munir assured the Saudi delegation of full support.

Read more: High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan

Earlier, the Saudi delegation met President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to stand in solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

President Asif Ali Zardari also praised the visionary leadership of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. He highly commended the remarkable progress Saudi Arabia was making under Vision 2030 and expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s continued support to Pakistan during challenging times.

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih said that Saudi Arabia recognized the strategic geographical significance of Pakistan and its potential of natural resources and renewable energy.